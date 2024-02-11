West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $536.00 price target on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, up from their previous price target of $323.00.

WST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from $420.00 to $390.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, West Pharmaceutical Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $412.20.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 0.3 %

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

Shares of WST stock opened at $409.64 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $264.52 and a 1-year high of $415.73. The company has a market cap of $30.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $358.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $367.67.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.80%.

Insider Transactions at West Pharmaceutical Services

In related news, CAO Chad Winters sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.00, for a total transaction of $353,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,230. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On West Pharmaceutical Services

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,312 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,579,876,000 after acquiring an additional 82,459 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,105,589 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $741,420,000 after purchasing an additional 28,010 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,719,972 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $404,796,000 after purchasing an additional 12,228 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,591,271 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $597,061,000 after buying an additional 578,796 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,498 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $606,738,000 after buying an additional 48,047 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

About West Pharmaceutical Services

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

