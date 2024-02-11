Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Free Report) (TSE:WRN)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.06. Western Copper and Gold shares last traded at $1.05, with a volume of 61,844 shares.

Western Copper and Gold Trading Up 1.0 %

The company has a market cap of $174.39 million, a PE ratio of -26.25 and a beta of 1.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Western Copper and Gold

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 25.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 2.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,780,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,700,000 after buying an additional 130,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 5.8% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 642,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 35,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 784.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 496,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 440,263 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the first quarter worth $1,064,000. Institutional investors own 18.09% of the company’s stock.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

