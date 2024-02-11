Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW) Price Target Raised to $310.00

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) had its target price upped by Truist Financial from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WTW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $248.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $265.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet raised Willis Towers Watson Public from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $316.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $271.14.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ WTW opened at $271.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.72. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52-week low of $195.29 and a 52-week high of $272.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $246.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.16.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $7.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.39. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 31st were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Willis Towers Watson Public

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WTW. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the third quarter valued at about $502,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 16,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,946,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,078,484,000 after acquiring an additional 98,719 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 21,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 54.7% in the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 21,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after buying an additional 7,669 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Get Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.