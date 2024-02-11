XPO (NYSE:XPO) Price Target Raised to $140.00

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Susquehanna from $100.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a positive rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on XPO. TD Cowen lifted their target price on XPO from $96.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on XPO from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on XPO from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com downgraded XPO from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on XPO from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, XPO presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $100.90.

Shares of XPO opened at $120.84 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 75.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $88.19 and a 200 day moving average of $79.88. XPO has a 52-week low of $29.02 and a 52-week high of $122.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63.

XPO (NYSE:XPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 29.85% and a net margin of 2.44%. XPO’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPO will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 89.2% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 69,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,069,000 after purchasing an additional 32,668 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter worth about $329,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 4,293 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of XPO by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 4,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in XPO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

