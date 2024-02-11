Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Given New $145.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Xylem from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Xylem from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $129.22.

Get Xylem alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Xylem

Xylem Stock Performance

NYSE XYL opened at $124.30 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.04. Xylem has a twelve month low of $87.59 and a twelve month high of $124.56. The company has a market capitalization of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Xylem will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 20th. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Xylem’s payout ratio is 48.53%.

Insider Transactions at Xylem

In other news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,997,953.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 21.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,741,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,898,969,000 after buying an additional 4,521,913 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,435,798 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Xylem by 28.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,868,835 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,111,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,790 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xylem by 34.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,021,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $563,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Xylem by 11.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,267,000 after purchasing an additional 466,911 shares in the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Xylem

(Get Free Report)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.