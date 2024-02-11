Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN) Downgraded by Lake Street Capital to “Hold”

Lake Street Capital lowered shares of Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on YTEN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Yield10 Bioscience in a research report on Thursday, November 16th.

Yield10 Bioscience Stock Down 6.4 %

Shares of Yield10 Bioscience stock opened at $0.25 on Thursday. Yield10 Bioscience has a fifty-two week low of $0.18 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.42.

Yield10 Bioscience (NASDAQ:YTEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.10). Equities research analysts anticipate that Yield10 Bioscience will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Yield10 Bioscience

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Yield10 Bioscience stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 58,768 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 1.20% of Yield10 Bioscience at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Yield10 Bioscience Company Profile

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc operates as agricultural bioscience company in the United States. The company primarily focus on production of low carbon products through processing Camelina seeds. Its products include Camelina oil for low carbon biofuel feedstock; Omega-3 oils for nutrition; and PHA bioplastics for biodegradable zero waste packaging solutions.

