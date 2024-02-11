ZClassic Price Reaches $0.0721 on Exchanges (ZCL)

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0721 or 0.00000150 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZClassic has a total market capitalization of $669,791.37 and approximately $422.35 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZClassic has traded down 9.3% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZClassic alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.96 or 0.00051860 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00043131 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00016466 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic Profile

ZClassic is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2016. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZClassic’s official website is zclassic.org. The Reddit community for ZClassic is https://reddit.com/r/zclassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZClassic’s official message board is t.me/zclassicce_announcement.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder’s reward. This founder’s reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder’s reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved.

Block explorer data from “

Buying and Selling ZClassic

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZClassic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZClassic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZClassic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.