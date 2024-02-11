Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 8.000-8.150 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 7.940. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.7 billion-$7.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.7 billion. Zimmer Biomet also updated its FY24 guidance to $8.00-8.15 EPS.

Zimmer Biomet Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $122.80 on Friday. Zimmer Biomet has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $149.25. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $121.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get Zimmer Biomet alerts:

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.79% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.63%.

Several research firms have issued reports on ZBH. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $138.11.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ZBH

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zimmer Biomet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 92,041.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $234,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,899 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 4th quarter valued at $231,471,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,102,429 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $395,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 657.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,393,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209,827 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Zimmer Biomet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zimmer Biomet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.