16,416 Shares in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Bought by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLVT. Sasco Capital Inc. CT grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 160.6% during the third quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 3,472,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,140,050 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 1,614.5% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,119,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,300 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 11.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 343,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 36,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 2.9% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 144,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Clarivate by 52.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,495,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.
Clarivate Price Performance
NYSE:CLVT opened at $9.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.23, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.32. Clarivate Plc has a 1 year low of $6.07 and a 1 year high of $11.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Clarivate Company Profile
Clarivate Plc, an information, analytics, and workflow company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, development, protection, commercialization, and measurement of scientific research, innovations, and brands. The company operates through three segments: Academia and Government, Life Sciences and Healthcare, and Intellectual Property.
