1,668 Shares in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Acquired by WealthPlan Investment Management LLC

WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 135,206.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,238,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,892,078,000 after acquiring an additional 42,207,421 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 214.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 607,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,554 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2,233.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 1,170,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,893 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $166,212,000. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 24,545.5% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 582,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,213,000 after purchasing an additional 579,765 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $275.84 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $249.14. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12 month low of $209.39 and a 12 month high of $276.02.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

