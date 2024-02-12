175,662 Shares in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA) Bought by First Heartland Consultants Inc.

First Heartland Consultants Inc. bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 175,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,841,000. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of First Heartland Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. First Heartland Consultants Inc. owned 0.26% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JAAA. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 537.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 655.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at $126,000.

JAAA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 762,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,456,534. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average is $50.26. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a 1 year low of $49.20 and a 1 year high of $51.38.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

