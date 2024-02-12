1ST Source Bank Cuts Stock Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

1ST Source Bank lessened its stake in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,089 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 734 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $3,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BX. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 327.1% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $2.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $130.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,932,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,591,077. The company has a market capitalization of $92.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.77, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.19 and a 1-year high of $133.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $123.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.48.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 17.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 205.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Blackstone from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Blackstone from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Citigroup downgraded Blackstone from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Blackstone from $120.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Blackstone from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackstone news, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total transaction of $6,268,570.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 393,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $705,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 49,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.93, for a total value of $6,268,570.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 393,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,294,783.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,352 shares of company stock worth $10,668,224 in the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

