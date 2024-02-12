1ST Source Bank Decreases Stake in Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its position in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank owned 0.20% of Lakeland Financial worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in Lakeland Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 301,632 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,315,000 after buying an additional 9,840 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 4.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,910,000 after buying an additional 11,760 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Lakeland Financial by 16.4% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 10,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. 80.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LKFN. StockNews.com raised Lakeland Financial to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Lakeland Financial from $60.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Lakeland Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th.

Lakeland Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

LKFN traded up $1.26 on Monday, reaching $67.32. 19,882 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,098. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Lakeland Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $43.05 and a twelve month high of $73.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.51 and its 200-day moving average is $56.16.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $65.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.81 million. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 23.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 25th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from Lakeland Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.60%.

Insider Transactions at Lakeland Financial

In other news, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total transaction of $161,715.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,735.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Lakeland Financial news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 26,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.51, for a total value of $1,902,166.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 39,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,846,098. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 2,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.17, for a total value of $161,715.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,735.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

