1ST Source Bank Has $2.06 Million Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

1ST Source Bank reduced its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $2,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,756,000 after purchasing an additional 22,374 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 207.3% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 16,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,313,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IBB traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $135.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 743,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,819,391. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52 week low of $111.83 and a 52 week high of $139.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

