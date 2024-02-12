1ST Source Bank Has $30.17 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,451 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 2.1% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. 1ST Source Bank owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $30,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 76,155,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,521,287,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,501 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,419,420 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,259,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,541,341,000 after acquiring an additional 305,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $75.56. The company had a trading volume of 3,295,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,710,647. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.71. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $75.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

