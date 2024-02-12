1ST Source Bank Has $300.68 Million Stock Position in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1ST Source Bank cut its stake in 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,143,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 260,800 shares during the quarter. 1st Source makes up about 20.5% of 1ST Source Bank’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. 1ST Source Bank owned about 0.29% of 1st Source worth $300,677,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in 1st Source in the 4th quarter valued at $6,163,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 913.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 83,169 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. boosted its position in shares of 1st Source by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 301,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,549,000 after purchasing an additional 80,373 shares during the last quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 2nd quarter worth $2,483,000. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of 1st Source in the 2nd quarter worth $2,421,000. 73.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get 1st Source alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on 1st Source from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd.

1st Source Trading Up 1.7 %

1st Source stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.90. 9,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,862. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 0.81. 1st Source Co. has a fifty-two week low of $38.77 and a fifty-two week high of $56.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.87.

1st Source (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. 1st Source had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 26.39%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 1st Source Co. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

1st Source Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. 1st Source’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.56%.

1st Source Profile

(Free Report)

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Source Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Source and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.