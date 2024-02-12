1ST Source Bank Has $6.48 Million Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

1ST Source Bank reduced its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,919 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 497 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 9.2% in the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 852 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,581 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 4.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 8,640 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,464,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 13.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Monday, January 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $253.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.94.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock traded down $2.28 on Monday, hitting $252.55. The stock had a trading volume of 279,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,085. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $256.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $234.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $57.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.30.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.04). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 1st. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.33%.

About Norfolk Southern

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.