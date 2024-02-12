1ST Source Bank Has $8.34 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

1ST Source Bank reduced its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 49,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 362 shares during the period. Chevron makes up about 0.6% of 1ST Source Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in Chevron were worth $8,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Chevron in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $169.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.95.

NYSE CVX traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $152.38. The company had a trading volume of 2,523,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,940,308. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $147.87 and a 200 day moving average of $154.47. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $173.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is 53.17%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

