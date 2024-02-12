1ST Source Bank Lowers Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

1ST Source Bank decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,065 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in American Express were worth $5,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of American Express by 2.6% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 110,285 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $16,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth $202,000. Arjuna Capital grew its holdings in American Express by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 16,115 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,404,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in American Express by 4.4% during the third quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in American Express by 0.6% during the third quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 192,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $28,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 88,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 11,344 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.87, for a total transaction of $1,802,221.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,040,295.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Howard Grosfield sold 7,029 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.65, for a total value of $1,431,455.85. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,388 shares in the company, valued at $2,522,816.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,381 shares of company stock valued at $6,769,954. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Express from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Stephens upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on American Express from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.00.

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $213.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,674,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,402. The company has a market cap of $154.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $140.91 and a fifty-two week high of $214.25.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The payment services company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 13.84%. American Express’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 9th. Investors of record on Friday, January 5th were issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.41%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Further Reading

