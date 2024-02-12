1ST Source Bank Sells 1,910 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

1ST Source Bank reduced its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 239,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.5% of 1ST Source Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $22,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,003,173,000 after acquiring an additional 140,493 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 17,414,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,642,732,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,523 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,796,289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $976,200,000 after acquiring an additional 147,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,777,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $922,287,000 after purchasing an additional 96,819 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock traded up $1.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $107.89. 1,972,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,036,106. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $110.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

