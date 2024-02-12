1ST Source Bank Sells 2,436 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

1ST Source Bank trimmed its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,436 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,493,149,000 after acquiring an additional 144,822,572 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,484,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,030 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,908,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $748,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613,434 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780,743 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,396,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,957,000 after acquiring an additional 82,079 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $40.06. 17,316,816 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,569,449. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $36.38 and a one year high of $42.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.20 and a 200-day moving average of $38.92.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

