1ST Source Bank Sells 401 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

1ST Source Bank lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,334 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonen Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 308.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 139,090 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after buying an additional 105,063 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,824 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 381,889 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 18,502 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at NIKE
In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIKE
NIKE Trading Up 2.1 %
NIKE stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.68. 2,931,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,635,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68.
NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
NIKE Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.
NIKE Profile
NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than NIKE
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 3 attractive stocks that insiders are buying
- How to Invest in Cannabis, Step by Step
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.