1ST Source Bank Sells 401 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

1ST Source Bank lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,334 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sonen Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 727 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of NIKE by 308.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 139,090 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after buying an additional 105,063 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,824 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waters Parkerson & CO. LLC now owns 381,889 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $36,516,000 after acquiring an additional 5,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 18,502 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,769,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on NKE. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.62.

NIKE Trading Up 2.1 %

NIKE stock traded up $2.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.68. 2,931,090 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,635,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.11. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

