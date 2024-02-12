2,355,258 Shares in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Bought by Burgundy Asset Management Ltd.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,355,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,759,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Magnite in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 59.1% in the third quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 35.9% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnite during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 73.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MGNI stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $9.76. 235,022 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 848,373. Magnite, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $15.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MGNI. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Magnite from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Magnite from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered Magnite from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Magnite in a report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.44.

Magnite, Inc operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers applications and services for sellers of digital advertising inventory or publishers that own and operate CTV channels, applications, websites, and other digital media properties, to manage and monetize their inventory; and provides applications and services for buyers, including advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms to buy digital advertising inventory.

