2,610 Shares in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Bought by Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd.

Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EMR. Aveo Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 1.0% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 11,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.9% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 4,206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.6% during the second quarter. First National Bank & Trust Co. of Newtown now owns 20,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Emerson Electric by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.02% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $103.38. 777,948 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,798,883. Emerson Electric Co. has a 52-week low of $76.94 and a 52-week high of $105.71. The stock has a market cap of $59.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.78 and its 200 day moving average is $94.15.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 10.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.20 per share, for a total transaction of $882,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,101,404.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on EMR. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $112.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.06.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

