36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

36Kr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

KRKR stock opened at $0.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.72. 36Kr has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $1.28.

36Kr (NASDAQ:KRKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. 36Kr had a negative return on equity of 29.88% and a negative net margin of 27.91%. The business had revenue of $13.29 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 36Kr stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in 36Kr Holdings Inc. ( NASDAQ:KRKR Free Report ) by 77.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 65,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.16% of 36Kr worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

36Kr Holdings Inc provides content and business services in the People's Republic of China. It creates and distributes various content, including insightful reports on companies and timely market updates, as well as editorials and commentaries in various industries, such as technology, media and entertainment, consumer, retail, and healthcare.

