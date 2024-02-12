39,964 Shares in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Bought by WBI Investments Inc.

WBI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,514,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. Norges Bank bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $444,205,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in MetLife by 499.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,073,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,257,000 after buying an additional 3,393,875 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $234,761,000. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in MetLife by 1,582.0% during the second quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,456,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,319,000 after buying an additional 1,369,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in MetLife by 1,746.2% during the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,297,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,335,000 after buying an additional 1,227,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock opened at $67.50 on Monday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.95 and a 12-month high of $73.12. The stock has a market cap of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.14 and its 200-day moving average is $64.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 6th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 5th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.66%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MET shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of MetLife in a report on Friday, November 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on MetLife from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.23.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

