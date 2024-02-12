47,839 Shares in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Purchased by Econ Financial Services Corp

Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 47,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,808,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Exelon by 133.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,721,000 after purchasing an additional 9,923,059 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $413,260,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $264,477,000. BROOKFIELD Corp ON increased its stake in shares of Exelon by 1,558.6% in the 2nd quarter. BROOKFIELD Corp ON now owns 3,957,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,719,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,018,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,597,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,271,744 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXC. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.36.

Exelon Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $34.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,580,415. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $43.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.35. The firm has a market cap of $33.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53.

About Exelon

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

