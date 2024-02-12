7,181 Shares in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) Purchased by Headlands Technologies LLC

Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 15,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 19,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 23,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter.

BITO stock opened at $22.54 on Monday. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $12.06 and a 1 year high of $23.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.38.

The ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund actively manages a portfolio of front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITO was launched on Oct 18, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

