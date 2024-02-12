AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. AbbVie accounts for about 1.5% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter worth $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in AbbVie by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Insider Activity at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.36.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ABBV

AbbVie Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of ABBV traded down $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $173.07. The company had a trading volume of 3,462,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,406,210. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $159.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.31. The firm has a market cap of $311.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.