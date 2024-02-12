AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.26-$2.30 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.38. AbbVie also updated its FY24 guidance to $11.05-$11.25 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ABBV. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded AbbVie from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $173.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $157.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a hold rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $175.36.

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $174.08 on Monday. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.77, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.86 and its 200 day moving average is $151.31.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.73% and a net margin of 8.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AbbVie

In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AbbVie

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 89,097.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 29,203,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,719,514,000 after buying an additional 29,170,366 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $3,033,348,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,571,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,102,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,785,277 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 426.5% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,652,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,768,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $530,070,000. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Recommended Stories

