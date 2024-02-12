Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) Shares Gap Up to $17.12

Abrdn Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $17.12, but opened at $17.48. Abrdn Healthcare Investors shares last traded at $17.40, with a volume of 71,515 shares.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.12.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HQH. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 24,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 7,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its position in Abrdn Healthcare Investors by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

Abrdn Healthcare Investors is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by abrdn Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the healthcare sector, including the biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals industries.

