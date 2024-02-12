Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$18.50 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of C$17.00. Raymond James also issued estimates for Acadian Timber’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS.

Acadian Timber Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of ADN opened at C$17.04 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$16.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$16.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.74, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.87. Acadian Timber has a 52-week low of C$15.40 and a 52-week high of C$18.69. The company has a market cap of C$292.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.25, a PEG ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 0.92.

Acadian Timber (TSE:ADN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C($0.08). Acadian Timber had a net margin of 42.65% and a return on equity of 13.16%. The business had revenue of C$23.82 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that Acadian Timber will post 0.7701095 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Acadian Timber Announces Dividend

About Acadian Timber

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Acadian Timber’s payout ratio is 49.36%.

Acadian Timber Corp. supplies primary forest products in Eastern Canada and the Northeastern United States. The company operates in two segments, NB Timberlands and Maine Timberlands. Its products include softwood and hardwood sawlogs, pulpwood, and biomass by-products. The company owns and manages freehold timberlands in New Brunswick and Maine; and provides timber services relating to Crown licensed timberlands in New Brunswick.

