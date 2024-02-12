ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) Trading 7.7% Higher

ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR – Get Free Report) traded up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $19.76 and last traded at $19.74. 558,510 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 1,286,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.33.

ACMR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of ACM Research in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of ACM Research from $19.50 to $22.10 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $18.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

In other news, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $264,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 874,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,436,146.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider David H. Wang sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $1,591,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 588,794 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,877.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Haiping Dun sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $264,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 874,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,436,146.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $2,426,100. Corporate insiders own 33.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in ACM Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in ACM Research by 166.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of ACM Research by 210.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,752 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ACM Research during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of ACM Research by 205.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,968 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.31% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

