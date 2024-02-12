Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) Short Interest Up 1,054.2% in January

Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 1,054.2% from the January 15th total of 118,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Acutus Medical Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of AFIB stock opened at $0.19 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.41. The company has a current ratio of 4.92, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Acutus Medical has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $1.64.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Acutus Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Acutus Medical by 1,065.1% in the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 170,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 155,500 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 90,300 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Acutus Medical during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Acutus Medical by 70.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,142,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 470,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Acutus Medical by 844.0% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 174,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after acquiring an additional 155,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.29% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical Company Profile

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets various tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.