Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.83

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.83 and last traded at $18.82, with a volume of 24074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.73.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Diversified Equity Fund
About Adams Diversified Equity Fund
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.
