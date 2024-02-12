Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Sets New 52-Week High at $18.83

Shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $18.83 and last traded at $18.82, with a volume of 24074 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.73.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.28.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Adams Diversified Equity Fund

About Adams Diversified Equity Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 517.7% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the second quarter worth about $68,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the third quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $84,000. 20.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

