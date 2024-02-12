Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE) Shares Gap Down to $21.45

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $21.45, but opened at $21.00. Aerovate Therapeutics shares last traded at $21.44, with a volume of 47,611 shares.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AVTE. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.82.

Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.01). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Aerovate Therapeutics news, insider Hunter Gillies sold 2,103 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $41,008.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,394.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Benjamin T. Dake sold 4,990 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.74, for a total value of $78,542.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,320.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Hunter Gillies sold 2,103 shares of Aerovate Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $41,008.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,394.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,917 shares of company stock valued at $867,601 in the last 90 days. 19.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Aerovate Therapeutics by 1,351.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new position in Aerovate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $66,000.

Aerovate Therapeutics Company Profile

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. It focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.

Featured Stories

