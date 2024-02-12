Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Shares Purchased by Sonen Capital LLC

Sonen Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,050 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $393,291,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 939.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,296,512 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $256,796,000 after buying an additional 2,075,649 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,145,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $620,414,000 after buying an additional 1,835,413 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 120.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,596,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $290,310,000 after buying an additional 1,420,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at $107,097,000.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Agilent Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.44.

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of A stock traded down $1.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $132.13. The company had a trading volume of 585,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,519. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.27 and a 200 day moving average of $122.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market cap of $38.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.11. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.80 and a 1-year high of $155.75.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The medical research company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The business had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.236 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This is a boost from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 22.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,792,538.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.69, for a total transaction of $206,535.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,598,252.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.78, for a total transaction of $402,566.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,538.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 95,929 shares of company stock worth $12,730,599.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.