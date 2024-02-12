Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Get Agios Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Agios Pharmaceuticals

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.0 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Agios Pharmaceuticals

AGIO opened at $25.14 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.36 and a beta of 0.76. Agios Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $29.23.

In other Agios Pharmaceuticals news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,902 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total transaction of $64,772.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,897.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tsveta Milanova sold 2,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.32, for a total value of $64,772.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,897.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqualyn A. Fouse sold 8,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.99, for a total value of $192,909.09. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 116,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,668,564.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,473 shares of company stock valued at $1,036,836. 4.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Agios Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGIO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 11,726 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,010,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,420,000 after acquiring an additional 285,215 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 55,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 5,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,085,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $148,048,000 after acquiring an additional 17,224 shares during the last quarter.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism. The company develops PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias; and AG-946, a PK activator for treating lower-risk myelodysplastic syndrome and hemolytic anemias.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agios Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.