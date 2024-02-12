Aion 24 Hour Volume Reaches $105.23 (AION)

Aion (AION) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Aion coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $2.26 million and $105.23 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Aion has traded 4.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00111625 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00032472 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00019502 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00007112 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000088 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000175 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 254.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Aion Coin Profile

Aion (CRYPTO:AION) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Aion is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

