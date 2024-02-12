Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) Stock Rating Lowered by UBS Group

UBS Group downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $241.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $328.00.

APD has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $307.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $281.75.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.0 %

APD stock opened at $219.84 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $261.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.74. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12 month low of $212.24 and a 12 month high of $307.71. The company has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 18.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Air Products and Chemicals Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 1st will be given a $1.77 dividend. This is an increase from Air Products and Chemicals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.56%.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Dover Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.9% during the third quarter. Dover Advisors LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 1,566 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,622,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Sterling Ltd. grew its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 0.4% during the second quarter. Crescent Sterling Ltd. now owns 9,455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.