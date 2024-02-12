AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

AirNet Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:ANTE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 81.8% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AirNet Technology Price Performance

Shares of ANTE traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,947. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89. AirNet Technology has a 12-month low of $0.56 and a 12-month high of $1.87.

About AirNet Technology

AirNet Technology Inc operates out-of-home advertising platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Cryptocurrency Mining and Air Travel Media Network. The company provides in-flight solutions to connectivity, entertainment, and digital multimedia; in-flight entertainment and advertising contents, including sports, comedies, local attractions, reality shows, commentaries, and documentaries; and internet connections through a network of satellites and land-based beacons.

