Algorand Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.46 Billion (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 12th. One Algorand coin can now be bought for $0.18 or 0.00000365 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Algorand has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. Algorand has a total market cap of $1.46 billion and approximately $65.58 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Algorand alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.76 or 0.00081688 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00026785 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00019956 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006703 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0883 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001463 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00006359 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001335 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000771 BTC.

Algorand Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 8,046,541,801 coins. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation. The official website for Algorand is algorand.foundation.

Buying and Selling Algorand

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Algorand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Algorand and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.