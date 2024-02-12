Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) Shares Bought by Discerene Group LP

Discerene Group LP grew its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,290,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,100 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for about 24.4% of Discerene Group LP’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Discerene Group LP owned 0.09% of Alibaba Group worth $198,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth about $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. 14.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BABA stock traded up $1.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.42. 11,979,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,667,277. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1-year low of $66.63 and a 1-year high of $106.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The specialty retailer reported $18.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $19.12 by ($0.15). Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $260.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is 18.08%.

Several research analysts recently commented on BABA shares. Macquarie cut shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $88.50 to $85.40 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark lowered their price target on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.44.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

