Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Position Boosted by Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $825,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter worth $26,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter worth $29,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 94.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 593.8% in the first quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 111 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $296.37 on Monday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $413.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $262.43 and its 200-day moving average is $280.51. The company has a market capitalization of $22.70 billion, a PE ratio of 50.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.64.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other news, EVP Emory Wright sold 2,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.45, for a total value of $725,523.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,802.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $415.00 to $378.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $338.90.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

