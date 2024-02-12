Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.35.
BIRD has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Allbirds from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Allbirds from $1.80 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Allbirds from $1.50 to $1.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th.
BIRD stock opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $147.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.91. Allbirds has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $3.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.11.
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of lifestyle and performance shoes; and apparel, including classic tees and sweats, socks, and underwear. It sells its products through its retail stores, as well as online.
