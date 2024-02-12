Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Acquires 120 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its position in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,705 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $1,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in SPS Commerce by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 45,320 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,601 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in SPS Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.

Get SPS Commerce alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SPSC. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. DA Davidson began coverage on SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total transaction of $3,471,770.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,383,836.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Philip Soran sold 3,026 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.55, for a total value of $534,240.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,246,224.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Archie C. Black sold 20,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.94, for a total value of $3,471,770.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 60,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,383,836.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,055 shares of company stock worth $11,568,095. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SPS Commerce Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPSC opened at $211.11 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 119.88 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $185.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.59. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $137.52 and a 12-month high of $218.74.

SPS Commerce Profile

(Free Report)

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPS Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPS Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.