Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT trimmed its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,749 shares during the quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $98.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.61. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $99.66.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.