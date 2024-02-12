Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Grows Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth $30,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $503.73 on Monday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $382.37 and a 1-year high of $504.07. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $479.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

