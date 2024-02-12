Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Grows Position in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its holdings in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,635 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 301 shares during the quarter. Watsco comprises 1.1% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Watsco were worth $2,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Watsco by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its holdings in Watsco by 5.4% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 3,286 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Watsco by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 25,865 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,867,000 after acquiring an additional 3,661 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Genus Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Watsco by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Genus Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,135 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

WSO opened at $415.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $407.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $381.17. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.05 and a 1 year high of $433.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a $2.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.69%.

WSO has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $387.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Watsco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $392.67.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

