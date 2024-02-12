Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT Has $3.21 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,805 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 703 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up approximately 1.2% of Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. now owns 22,032 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 65.7% in the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 35,798 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,259,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200 shares during the period. BIP Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Salesforce by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. BIP Wealth LLC now owns 1,440 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 925,638 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $187,701,000 after purchasing an additional 24,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the third quarter worth $15,762,000. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Salesforce Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of CRM stock opened at $289.30 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $268.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.61. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $159.65 and a 1 year high of $295.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $280.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.46, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a net margin of 7.63% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total transaction of $590,905.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,330,242.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,383,178 shares of company stock valued at $365,653,525 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus boosted their target price on Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $252.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $264.03.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRM

About Salesforce

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.